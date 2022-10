BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mayor James Tilmon, issued a no burn order for the city.

This burn order will include all outdoor burning within the city limits, including farm fields.

The announcement comes from the Bernie Police Department Facebook page, on October 3, at 9:22 a.m.

The order will remain in effect until further notice.

