New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building.

The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The new building includes 6,000 square-feet, a loading dock for the food pantry’s truck, warehouse space for the walk-in cooler and freezer as well as additional bulk food storage. It has 16-foot ceilings, allowing for pallet racks, as well as office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.

In the last 2.5 years, they have raised $1,077,939 towards the building of the new food pantry.

A groundbreaking was held in August 2021. Bishop Edward Rice, of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, blessed the area.

They say the old building will be demolished and a grand opening for the new building will be held in the near future.

The food pantry opened in 2006 and is one of the largest in southeast Missouri. It is an outreach ministry of St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent Church in Cape Girardeau.

According to the ministry, it serves residents in Cape Girardeau, including 640 families; a total of 1,800 people every month. It is staffed by 40-60 volunteers.

They receive food from Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, three area grocery stores, food drives and many private donations.

According to the ministry, 430,000 pounds of food was distributed in 2021.

