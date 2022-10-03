Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Ill. teen

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial started Monday morning for the man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.

Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020 and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

[Evansville man linked to murder of Megan Nichols, victim’s friend speaks out]

Of the 29 potential jurors the court reviewed today, only eight were selected.

Circuit Judge Michael Molt warned the jurors this will be a difficult and complicated case, which could last about two weeks. The judge said there will be 38 witnesses in the trial, and one juror was excused since they were the child of a witness.

Both the defense and prosecution asked what opinion each potential juror already had about the case, and since so many already had some idea of what happened, they asked whether or not they could focus on the information presented to them.

Jury selection continues Tuesday until the court finds all twelve jurors and two alternates. Once that’s done, The People of Illinois v. Brodey I. Murbarger will begin with opening arguments.

Brodey Murbarger. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.