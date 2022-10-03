Heartland Votes

Marion Ill., holds 7th annual Electronic Recycling event

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Marion will be holding another event that focuses on finding use for unused electronics.

The annual Electronic Recycling will be held on Saturday, October 8. Starting at 9 a.m., Electronic Recycling will be held on 211 E. Boulevard in Marion, Ill. It will go until noon or until the truck is full.

The City of Marion will not accept certain items such as alkaline batteries, lightbulbs, and CD’s. They will accept other items such as CRT monitors, Flat screen TVs, and video game consoles.

To find out if your planned donations are acceptable, you can call 618-997-6281.

