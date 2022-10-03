‘Long overdue’; St. Louis Blues to honor franchise legends with Blues Halls of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Each St. Louis Blues player who sports a blue, gold, and white jersey holds a place in each local sports fan’s heart. Now, the franchise will establish a Hall of Fame to pay tribute to each legend - past or present.

The inaugural class will be unveiled at the 2022-2023 season opener game at Enterprise Center on Oct. 15. Future inductees will be coaches, players, or other figures that impacted the franchise.

“The St. Louis Blues are one of the most storied franchises in the National Hockey League, a member of the expansion class of 1967, so our history is understandably rich with legendary players, coaches and executives,” said Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman. “The Blues Hall of Fame is an idea that is long overdue, but soon to become reality.”

Ten automatic inductions, eight players, a team owner, and a Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster.

Here’s the list of the 10 inductees:

Players: Al MacInnis, Bob Gassoff, Bobby Plager, Barclay Plager, Brian Sutter, Brett Hull, Bernie Federko and Chris Pronger

Original Team Owner Sid Salomon Jr. and Hockey Hall of Fame Broadcaster Dan Kelly

Fans can also help with the selection process by voting online here. Voting will end on Oct. 10.

