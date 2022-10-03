KYTC releases draft statewide transportation plan for public review, feedback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal network well into the future.

The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov. 2.

Input gathered will be used to help finalize the plan, which outlines the goals, policies, needs and improvement priorities to set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system for the next 25 years.

The plan will be finalized in December.

“We strive to provide a viable, reliable and resilient transportation system for Kentuckians and those who travel throughout our state,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Thanks to a strategic and thoughtful process, we’ve developed a comprehensive policy plan and are excited to share a draft of that plan with the public. We really appreciate the input we’ve received throughout this process and invite the public to weigh in now on the draft of this important document.”

Below is a video announcement from Gray about the survey.

Gray noted that the transportation plan is multi-modal and considers all modes of travel (cars, buses, trains, planes, bikes, boats, walking, etc.)

The interactive survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org asks the public’s opinions on the LRSTP draft, which outlines transportation needs, issues, and priorities. The survey can be accessed from any location, any time of day, and is open now through Nov. 2.

The last LRSTP was completed in 2014.

