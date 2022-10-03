Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A popular, annual toy drive held in downtown Cape Girardeau is coming to an end.

Organizers of the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash announced the 2022 event to be held on December 9 will be the last.

This also mark the 20th anniversary for the holiday fundraising event.

Each year the toy drive brings together local bands, businesses and the community for a night of fun and entertainment to benefit the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Preparations are underway for the last bash. Organizers say sponsors and volunteers are wanted.

Venue details and band announcements will be made at a later date.

According to the Happy Slapowitz Facebook page, 2,535 toys were collected at last year’s event and donated to children throughout southeast Missouri.

Since 2002, the organization says it has raised $300,000 in toys and money.

