First Alert: Dry, mild trend continues

(KFVS) - Expect sunny and dry conditions last through the work week.

Wake-up temperatures are chilly in the low 40s, but temps will warm back to average this afternoon.

Under sunny skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight, temps will cool back down into the 40s, which will be the case for most of the week.

Afternoon highs will also continue to be mild to warm, ranging in the 70s to mid 80s.

A cold front blowing cooler air into the Heartland by Friday will drop afternoon highs into the 60s.

A few clouds and a sprinkle or two are slightly possible over the weekend, but with cool dry air in place, little precipitation is likely.

