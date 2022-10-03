Heartland Votes

Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.
A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.

Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire.

When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers inside the store.

Caruthersville Police said when the customers went outside one of them fired a handgun.

A male suspect was identified and arrested.

Police said the suspect was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones visits with people at the Joyce's Boutique and The Pageant Room...
Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two critically injured in stolen Maserati wreck, authorities say

Latest News

Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Quilters show off their work in Cape Girardeau
Quilters show off their work in Cape Girardeau
New skin cancer treatment comes to the Bootheel
New skin cancer treatment comes to the Bootheel
Better Business Bureau hurricane donation tips
Better Business Bureau hurricane donation tips