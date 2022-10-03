The dry weather continues for the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. The run of dry days looks to continue for this week. For this evening we will see clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s. We will remain dry through much of the work week. A cold front will bring a few clouds and maybe a sprinkle in our northern counties Thursday but the chance of rain looks to remain below 10 percent. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Thursday afternoon. Be hind the front the coldest air of the season will move into the Heartland with a frost likely this weekend.

