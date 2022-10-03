Heartland Votes

Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By KDVR staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Entertainment giant Disney has blocked its content from being shown on Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV.

That millions of Americans are without the Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets.

Disney says despite months of negotiation, Dish and Sling declined to reach a fair market-based agreement.

On the other side, Dish and Sling claim Disney just walked away from the negotiation table.

The ABC TV markets affected by the blackout include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston and Fresno.

Disney says it is urging Dish and Sling to continue work on minimizing the service disruption to their customers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
Garland Nelson, 25, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and...
Mo. farmer pleads guilty to killing 2 brothers from Wisconsin in 2019 murder case
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: New Madrid County Central at...
Heartland Football Friday 9/30
Paducah man Joshua Averitt has been arrested for drug charges
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

Latest News

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
Two individuals look at a quilt as part of the 13th Biennial Quilt Show in Cape Girardeau.
Quilters show off their work in Cape Girardeau
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast