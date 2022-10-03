Heartland Votes

Deadline for flood victims to apply for FEMA assistance extended to November

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been more than two months since the historic flooding hit the St. Louis region. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has now been extended to Nov. 7.

Ron Mehlberg’s rented duplex in Florissant filled with floodwater in July. Mehlberg says he was evacuated by police, walking into waist-deep water.

“I’m staying in the flooded building,” Mehlberg says. “We tore out the drywall from the bottom half of the walls.”

Mehlberg says days after the flood, he applied for rental assistance through FEMA. The money from FEMA was distributed to him within days.

“They gave me enough for two months of rental somewhere, but I haven’t moved out, so I haven’t put that into effect yet,” Mehlberg says.

FEMA is encouraging people to continue to apply for benefits before that deadline hits. Specialist Issa Mansaray wants people to remember to bring their ID cards, address during the time of the flood, current address and any flood insurance information with them when they apply in person.

“It doesn’t mean that FEMA is going away,” Mansaray says. “We will still be around to help.”

If you’ve already received money from FEMA but are still in need, Mansaray says you can ask for additional help.

“They can re-visit your application process,” Mansaray says. “It doesn’t mean we totally forget them. That’s not the case.”

Mehlberg did exactly that, asking for more help from FEMA. He went to the disaster recovery center in Hazelwood hoping to get an update from FEMA. Mehlberg is waiting for additional money to be put towards a car. Two of his cars were damaged in the flood, forcing him to take a 45-minute bus ride to work or have a 30-minute walk.

“They’ve received everything that I’ve requested but the lady inside said those claims have kind of slowed down,” Mehlberg says.

You can apply in-person or check the status of your application at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers.

Recovery centers closing next week:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY

O’Fallon Municipal Centre

100 N. Main St.

O’Fallon, MO 63366

Closes permanently at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28

ST. LOUIS CITY

Salvation Army Temple Center

2740 Arsenal St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(Near the corner of Arsenal and California)

Closes permanently at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1

Four recovery centers will remain open:

ST. LOUIS CITY

Ranken Technical College

Mary Ann Lee Technology Center

1313 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

(Near the corner of Newstead and Page)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Urban League Empowerment Center

9420 W. Florissant Ave.

Ferguson, MO 63136

(Closed September 21—22 for a previously-scheduled event)University City Recreation Division

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

Hazelwood Civic Center

8969 Dunn Road

Hazelwood, MO 63042

Recovery center hours are:

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

You can also apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

