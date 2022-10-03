Heartland Votes

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall. (Source: Charlene Blanton via WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday.

The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong.

