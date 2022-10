CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an incident in the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon, October 3.

According to a Tweet from Southern Illinois University Carbondale police, residents are asked to shelter in place if you’re in the area. If not, you’re asked to avoid the area.

SIU Alert: CPD is investigating an incident in the 700 block of Lewis Lane. Shelter in place if in the area. Stay away if not. More information forthcoming. — SIUC_Police (@SIUC_Police) October 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.