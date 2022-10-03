Carbondale man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison on gun charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison on gun charges after a shooting incident in December 2021.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Darrion P.M. Sentz, 22, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm on Monday, October 3.

The charges are from an incident in Carbondale on December 8, 2021, when Sentz brought a gun to the 500 block of Poplar Street and fired it at another person after a fight.

According to the release, no one was injured from the shots fired by Sentz.

He was sentenced to 8.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and two years of mandatory supervised release.

