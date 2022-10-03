Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

Wooley, Jr. previously pleaded guilty to a charge of home invasion, a class x felony.

According to the release, on November 8, 2020, Wooley and three others entered the apartment of a 21-year-old woman who lived in the 500 block of University Avenue in Carbondale.

While Wooley’s co-defendant searched the apartment for money and drugs, Wooley physically restrained and threatened the victim.

Before leaving her apartment, a co-defendant shot the victim once in the leg.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.