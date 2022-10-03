Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice.

During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning.

The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to reduce the risk of fires spreading and endangering lives, property and Illinois natural habitat.

Anyone with questions in regards to the ban is asked to contact the Union County Sherriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.

