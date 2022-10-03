Heartland Votes

Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.

An emergency burn ban has been issued for all of Union County until further notice.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice.

During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning.

The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to reduce the risk of fires spreading and endangering lives, property and Illinois natural habitat.

Anyone with questions in regards to the ban is asked to contact the Union County Sherriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.

