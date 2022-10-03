2 drivers report being shot at on I-55 in Metro East

Heartland Votes

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois State Police are investigating two reports of shots being fired on Interstate 55 in the Metro East.

The first report occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 25. According to police, the victim told troopers they were shot in the leg by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck while driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 6. The victim was treated at a local hospital following the shooting.

The second report occurred around 9:55 p.m. on October 2 in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 5. The victim told police someone in a dark gray or black pickup truck fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle. The victim was not injured.

According to troopers, the suspect vehicle in these two cases is very similar. Anyone with information or who witnessed either incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

