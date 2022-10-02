Heartland Votes

Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid

The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the river at the New Madrid boat ramp.

In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.

Though plate numbers are wiped from the system after several years, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is working to identify the license plate.

No human remains were found in the vehicle.

In the statement, Higgerson said he had hoped it was the vehicle driven by Barbara Stoffer, who went missing in 2013.

The wreckage has been marked with caution tape.

Citizens are asked to contact police should they notice anything suspicious while the river is down.

Officers have been walking the river bank every few days to see if anything related to Stoffer’s disappearance can be spotted.

