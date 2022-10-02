Heartland Votes

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(Don Wright | AP Photo/Don Wright)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
Garland Nelson, 25, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and...
Mo. farmer pleads guilty to killing 2 brothers from Wisconsin in 2019 murder case
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: New Madrid County Central at...
Heartland Football Friday 9/30
Paducah man Joshua Averitt has been arrested for drug charges
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

Latest News

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Death toll soars to more than 70 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities....
Long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6