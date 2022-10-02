Heartland Votes

New skin cancer equipment to help out many in Heartland

This SRT machine is being used to treat patients at Alliance Dermatology in Cape Girardeau.
This SRT machine is being used to treat patients at Alliance Dermatology in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New resources will soon make their way into different parts of Southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel area.

Folks in the Heartland will have another option to help with skin cancer treatments in the area which is an alternative to the Mohs treatment.

Alliance Dermatology Owner Jennifer Gast said they are hoping this will give another option for treatment for those needing it.

“This is an awesome treatment for all of those patients that have non-melanoma skin cancer,” Gast said. “Squamous cell, basal cell, those are the two most common types of skin cancer and this treatment is just wonderful for all those patients that are wanting to get rid of that skin cancer.”

The machine is an Image Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) that is a non-invasive, non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.

“It’s a terrific treatment for several reasons,” Dr. Lawrence Feigenbaum said. “One, it has a 99.9% cure rate. Two, it doesn’t require any cutting or needles. No needles involved. Number three, the patients don’t require any down time with the treatment and the side effects are very minimal.”

Bringing this machine to various parts of the area will help alleviate travel time.

“We get patients from all over, Illinois, even Northern Arkansas, and all over Missouri,” Feigenbaum said. “The reason is it’s a great treatment is it just broadens the amount of treatments we have for skin cancer.”

Laura Hazel lives in Zalma. She has been driving to Cape Girardeau for her treatments. She said she recommends this treatment option over Mohs surgery and feel more machines in the area will benefit others.

“Since this has came out, I cannot say enough good things about it,” Hazel said. “Once you’re here and you see what’s happening, you see your own healing and the new cells coming in, it’s just amazing.”

Feigenbaum said this new machine is an upgrade in skin cancer treatment procedures.

“So the difference between this and something like Mohs surgery is when the patients leave our office, they can go do whatever they want,” Feigenbaum said. “If they want to exercise, they can go exercise. They want to go shop, they go shop. The down time is minimal.”

Feigenbaum said procedures with the Image Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy are even covered by most insurances and Medicare.

