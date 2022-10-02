Heartland Votes

Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois

Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones visits with people at the Joyce's Boutique and The Pageant Room...
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones took an opportunity to visit with folks in the southern part of Illinois on Saturday.

We met up with Jones as she visited with Joyce’s Boutique and The Pageant Room in Marion.

Jones first met up with individuals at Aspira Yoga before meeting up with folks at Southern Trust Bank in Marion and then even made an appearance at Café Bloom where they were helping raise awareness about breast cancer.

Jones tells us the people in Southern Illinois are very welcoming.

“When you’re coming in Southern Illinois, literally everyone knows each other,” Jones said. “You’re coming down to like a second family. When I come down here, Kristina, our board president, always offers her house for me to stay at. So, it really is like a second family. Everyone is always so welcoming so every time I come down here I have a great time.”

Jones said it’s important for her to be able to visit and talk with the people that have supported her and the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization.

“Honestly, it’s so cool just being able to connect with people and also thank people for their contributions to the organization, because without our local businesses, Miss Illinois would not have the amazing sponsors that we have,” Jones said.

Next, Jones said she is going back to Chicago and is preparing paperwork for the Miss America event coming up.

