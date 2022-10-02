Hundreds come together for touch-a-truck event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Jackson Civic Center to view roughly a dozen types of different vehicles as part of the touch-a-truck event in Jackson.

Many different organizations including firefighters, police, construction operators and more visited with people and gave them an opportunity to interact with company vehicles.

Jackson Community Outreach Board President Alynda Smithey said this is an opportunity for children to get an up close look at the vehicles.

“It is important for the little ones to be able to see the vehicles up and close and personal to where they can, if that is something they feel that they want to do when they grow up, they get a hands on experience to do,” Smithey said.

Visitors we talked with said this is a great opportunity to connect with company leaders in their community and get a better understanding of the equipment they use.

“I think it’s really, really good for the kids too because then they don’t feel afraid whenever they see one of these,” Sheila Conley said. “That they feel connected with them and they know that what they do is good for our community and it’s helping. They don’t have to be afraid of them.”

Kids and adults had other areas to explore as well as the event offered food, dessert and fun.

