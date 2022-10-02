Geno Hess breaks SEMO’s career total touchdowns record in win against Lindenwood

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday was a historic day for SEMO football. The birth of the new “Game Ball Brawl” rivalry against Lindenwood in their first matchup in program history. But it was overshadowed by Geno Hess’ record-breaking day.

Entering the contest, Hess was one touchdown shy of SEMO’s career total touchdowns record of 36. Hess scored four times and now sits alone atop the list.

The previous record holder was Walter Smallwood (played at SEMO from 1965-68). His record stood for over 50 years, and he was at the game to help pass the torch.

SEMO won 49-28. During the Redhawks’ post-game huddle on the field, Smallwood was introduced to the team by head coach Tom Matukewicz and handed Hess the game ball.

