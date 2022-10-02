First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Pleasant but extremely dry weather set to continue for the foreseeable future. Our flow aloft continues to be out of the northwest, keeping moisture and rain chances very low. Today will again be sunny and a bit breezy; official highs should be close to 80°. As we start the work week temps may actually back down a degree or two, but otherwise it will remain mainly clear and pleasant with low humidity levels.

A couple of weather systems look to be headed our way over the next week or so, but neither shows much promise of rainfall. A dry cold front will move through from northwest to southeast on Thursday or Thursday night. High temps in the low 80s will cool to the 60s on Friday. Another weather system will swing through over the weekend, but currently it looks like this will bring mainly just some clouds and not much chance of rain as moisture will remain scarce. Note that fire danger will be a increasing threat, especially on days with more wind and lower dew points.

