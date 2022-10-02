First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes

By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Pleasant but extremely dry weather is set to continue into the upcoming work week.   Skies look to remain mainly clear for the first half of the week,  with just a few clouds (but probably no rain) by Wednesday and Thursday.   We’ll continue with a rather wide daily range from cool morning to mild and even warm afternoons.  Highs temps will peak briefly in the low to mid 80s on Thursday before a push of cooler air blowing in behind a cold front cools us down to the 60s for the end of the week.

Drought conditions will continue to worsen,  with an increasing fire danger especially on days with more wind and lower humidity levels.  Some areas have now had no precip at all in a month,  and only small amounts over the last two or three months.  A few clouds and maybe even a sprinkle or two look possible next weekend with a weak front,  but with cool, dry air in place,  little precip is likely.  In the longer term,  there are indications that we may finally get into a wetter pattern the following week (10th thru 14th) but this is a long way off in forecasting terms.

