Heartland Votes

Cyclists take to the streets in 23rd Annual Tour de Cape

23rd Annual Tour De Cape Rolls into town
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 200 cyclists took to the streets in the 23rd Annual Tour de Cape event.

Cyclists were able to choose between five routes that took them throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Their goals are to promote bicycling for health, recreation, and transportation. Funds from this event also helps out the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program out of Oak Ridge, Mo.

“They’re an amazing group of people who serve an amazing population,” Joel Allison said. “That’s probably the best way I can sum it up. They’re wonderful people and it’s a huge need that takes care of a specific part of the population that kind of sometimes falls through the cracks.”

Allison said it’s a great way to bring people together and help out their neighbors.

“We bring them together to help support a good cause, try to enhance the community and make it a safer place to cycle and also take care of some folks at the same time,” Allison said.

This event was sponsored by the Cape Evening Optimist Club and the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
Garland Nelson, 25, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and...
Mo. farmer pleads guilty to killing 2 brothers from Wisconsin in 2019 murder case
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: New Madrid County Central at...
Heartland Football Friday 9/30
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

A child checked out some construction equipment at the Touch a Truck event in Jackson.
Hundreds come together for touch-a-truck event in Jackson
Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones visits with people at the Joyce's Boutique and The Pageant Room...
Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois
Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
23rd Annual Tour De Cape Rolls into town
23rd Annual Tour De Cape Rolls into town