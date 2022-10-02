Cyclists take to the streets in 23rd Annual Tour de Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 200 cyclists took to the streets in the 23rd Annual Tour de Cape event.

Cyclists were able to choose between five routes that took them throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Their goals are to promote bicycling for health, recreation, and transportation. Funds from this event also helps out the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program out of Oak Ridge, Mo.

“They’re an amazing group of people who serve an amazing population,” Joel Allison said. “That’s probably the best way I can sum it up. They’re wonderful people and it’s a huge need that takes care of a specific part of the population that kind of sometimes falls through the cracks.”

Allison said it’s a great way to bring people together and help out their neighbors.

“We bring them together to help support a good cause, try to enhance the community and make it a safer place to cycle and also take care of some folks at the same time,” Allison said.

This event was sponsored by the Cape Evening Optimist Club and the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club.

