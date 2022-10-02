Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road.

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation suggests he stepped from behind a pole into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.

