Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking.

Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.

On Friday afternoon, deputies stopped and arrested Averitt during a traffic stop near the intersection of 28th and Adams Street in Paducah. After executing a search warrant, detectives searched Averitt’s residence located at 2329 Spruce Street in Paducah. During a search detectives located Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia in the residence.

In all detectives seized more than 250 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and an approximate ½ pound of Marijuana during the investigation.

