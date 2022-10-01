Heartland Votes

Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.

Mercy Health is providing free flu shots for those in need for vaccination
Mercy Health is providing free flu shots for those in need for vaccination
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus.

Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.

There will be two more free flu clinics in Ky. On October 4 at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, a clinic will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and will include COVID-19 vaccinations in addition to flu shots. On October 21, another clinic will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Mayfield Plaza parking lot in Mayfield.

No insurance or pre-registration is required. Vaccines will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider or an RN or LPN student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must be at least nine years old.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Events will take place outdoors, weather permitting. Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced.

