First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Pleasant but extremely dry weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Our area is currently situated between an upper high to the west and a trough to the east. The remnant low from Ian will help to strengthen our dry northerly breeze this weekend…and with low humidity levels keep fire dangers elevated. Highs today and tomorrow will be about 75 to 80, with lows dropping below model numbers due to unusually dry conditions.

Little hope for the ongoing drought next week, with weak weather systems and limited moisture. A warming trend will push highs back to the low 80s during the middle of the week, but it will stay mainly clear. A cold front will move through about Thursday, but rain chances continue to look very low with this mostly dry system….maybe a few sprinkles if we’re lucky. Behind the front it will be breezy, cool and dry again for the end of the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.