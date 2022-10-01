First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our very pleasant but extremely dry pattern is set to continue. Currently we are situated between an upper ridge to the west and a trough to the east, giving us very dry and mild northerly flow, and this will continue for another few days. With extremely dry conditions, we will continue with a wide daily temperature range with cool nights and mild days. As upper level high pressure builds in a bit next week, we’ll see temps increase a bit….bit it will still be dry and relatively pleasant.

A cold front is set to move through about Wednesday night or Thursday. With little moisture ahead of the front, rain chances look very low currently…..so anything more than trace amounts of precip looks unlikely. Behind this front, a shot of cooler air blows in for Friday and Saturday. Models are showing a stronger trough and front moving in from the northwest on Saturday. This system may be just strong enough for a bit of light rain, but the air ahead of the front will be cool and dry so significant rain does not look likely.

