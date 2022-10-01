Heartland Votes

Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.

It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun.

It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects.

Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American Legion and said, “This is the primary fundraiser that we have for the american legion here in sikeston, just to support veteran communities, all those type things.”

He’s not alone.

John Mchaffie is the pastor of the First Assembly of God in Sikeston.

He said, “In December we have a drive thru, Christmas light experience and we’re just trying to raise money to make that the greatest experience we can this year.”

Another booth is the SEMO Shrine Club.

A member named Noah Abernathy sold ribbon fries to several customers.

He also said he enjoyed riding carnival attractions during his breaks.

