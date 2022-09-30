Your weekend forecast looks beautiful!

The first weekend of October looks like it will perfect for outdoor Fall plans. Tonight we will see the winds die down as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and 40s by daybreak on Saturday. Lots of sunshine expected all weekend! That will warm us up into the upper 70s to lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Each afternoon expect some breezy conditions, with northerly winds gusting more than 20+mph at times. Lows overnight will continue to be cool. Low will dip back into the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks very seasonable and pleasant too, with rain chances looking remaining very low.

