A very nice weekend ahead for the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. After another chilly start to our day, the Heartland saw a fantastic afternoon. The weather will be great for Heartland Football Friday as we see kick off temperatures in the 60s cooling down through the 50s during the games. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

For this weekend we will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions We could use the rain however, we will remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday.

