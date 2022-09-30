Heartland Votes

SEMO Football ready for new rivalry with Lindenwood

By Jess Todd
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During the off-season Lindenwood University made the jump to the Division I level. In the process the Lions joined SEMO in the Ohio Valley Conference becoming the only two DI schools in Missouri to share a conference.

Saturday in St. Charles the Redhawks will kick off against Lindenwood for the first time in program history. A name has already been given to the new rivalry: “Brawl for the Ball.”

SEMO players on new rivalry with Lindenwood

The game ball from the first matchup will be featured in a traveling trophy given to the winner each year.

“I got a lot of juice...because I’m playing this up as kind of the private school versus the public school,” said SEMO Head Coach Tom Matukewicz. “I really challenged our team that we when we get done playing, (Lindenwood) knows who SEMO is and what we’re about.”

