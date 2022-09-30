Schnucks hosting company-wide career fair on Oct. 6

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Schnucks will be hosting a company-wide career fair at the beginning of October.

St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting the career fair at all 112 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant, on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.

They plan to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules and locations, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks.

Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary.

If you’re planning to attend the fair, you can visit their website and complete the online application beforehand.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives.

