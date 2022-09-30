Saint Francis Foundation hosting the Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To raise funds to provide free cancer screenings to patients in need, the Saint Francis Foundation will be hosting the fourth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk.

Taking place at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.

Saint Francis encourages people to attend and capture a video or pictures.

To register, individual admission is $40, individual cancer survivors can register for $30, and teams of 5 participants may register for $175.

More than 200 hundred people are registered to attend. Online registration for the event is now closed, but people interested can still register in person at Arena Park at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.