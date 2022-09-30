Heartland Votes

Saint Francis Foundation hosting the Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Tie up your laces for the Fourth Annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk
Tie up your laces for the Fourth Annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk(Pexels/stock image)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To raise funds to provide free cancer screenings to patients in need, the Saint Francis Foundation will be hosting the fourth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk.

Taking place at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.

Saint Francis encourages people to attend and capture a video or pictures.

To register, individual admission is $40, individual cancer survivors can register for $30, and teams of 5 participants may register for $175.

More than 200 hundred people are registered to attend. Online registration for the event is now closed, but people interested can still register in person at Arena Park at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, Aijalon Marshall, 18, and of Poplar Bluff, are being held...
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old facing murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, it took place at Rolling Meadows trailer...
3 people in custody in connection with deadly shooting near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years

Latest News

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest
Mt Vernon Fall Fest this weekend
Cape Comic Con is also going on this weekend
Cape Comic Con this weekend
Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair on Oct. 6.
Schnucks hosting company-wide career fair on Oct. 6
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear promoted the new safe transportation manual.
Ky. governor to promote safe transportation manual