1 person dead following fatal shooting near Mount Vernon, Ill., police investigating

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, it took place at Rolling Meadows trailer park between Dix and Mt. Vernon by Highway 57.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Mount Vernon Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person’s death.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, it took place at Rolling Meadows trailer park between Dix and Mt. Vernon by Highway 57.

The victim died at a local hospital as a result.

Three suspects have been taken into custody.

