Possible overnight extreme weather shelter coming to Cape Girardeau

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF OUR LOCAL UNITED WAY SAYS SHE IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN SOMETHING CALLED SILENT HOMELESSNESS. ADDING TO FOOD INSECURITY IN OUR AREA
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United Way in Cape is partnering with Salvation Army on possibly putting together an overnight extreme weather shelter for the homeless.

Executive Director of United Way, Elizabeth Shelton said, “This city does not have a homeless shelter and we have not been able to offer sheltering overnight during the extreme weather and we’re really hoping that this is the year we can make it happen, we’ve been trying for years.”

The potential place of shelter will be inside a newly renovated gymnasium at Salvation Army.

