Heartland Votes

National Commander of the American Legion visits Mo.

The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) -Vincent Troiola, the National Commander of the American Legion, was touring the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery along with the Stars & Stripes Museum in Bloomfield.

He was here as part of the be the one campaign, aimed at helping veterans and preventing suicide.

He’s not only promoting the campaign in the state, but around the nation.

”This is a sacred place, this is a place where veterans, serve their time in the military they have taken the oath decided to defend the country to their death. This is sacred resting ground for them. As a thanks for serving our country,” he said.

Missouri is the 5th state Troiola has visited in 22 days.

Troiola is the commander of the largest veterans patriotic organization in the United States.

