Mt. Vernon Fall Festival features food, music, parade

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fall Festival will feature food, music, a parade, vendors and more.

The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30 in downtown Mt. Vernon and runs through Saturday.

The grand marshal for the 2022 Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Crossroads Community Hospital Parade will be Lisa Damron, vice president of Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“When it came time to choose a Grand Marshal for this year’s theme, we did a preliminary email vote prior to the committee meeting to nominate Lisa Damron for the honor,” said Jason Hulbert, president of Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. “Lisa has been the vice president of Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. for nearly seven years and has been involved with festivals in Mt. Vernon for decades.”

The festival will also have live music, including Alexandra Kay and FireHouse, and lots of food.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.