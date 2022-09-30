Jackson wins fourth consecutive SEMO Conference Volleyball Tournament Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A four-peat. That was the goal from the Jackson volleyball team entering bracket and championship day at the SEMO Conference Tournament.

When all was said and done the Indians accomplished their mission. Jackson defeated Notre Dame in the title match 2-0 in a best of three.

Action started early afternoon at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex.

Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 9/29/2022

In first round action, Sikeston defeated Oran and Cape Central took down Charleston to officially set the quarterfinals.

From eight teams it went down to four.

Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 9/29/2022

Cape Central continued their surge upsetting Scott City who held the top seed from the South Division after pool play on Wednesday. The third and deciding set went to a thrilling 28-26 final with the Tigers coming out on top.

Sikeston was not so lucky after their first round win, falling to Jackson 2-0. Meanwhile Notre Dame swept New Madrid 2-0 and Poplar Bluff defeated Kennett 2-0 to round out the quarterfinal matches.

Jackson and Notre Dame both earned 2-0 victories in the semifinals over Poplar Bluff and Cape Central respectively. That set up a rematch from the 2021 SEMO Conference Tournament title match.

The Bulldogs were the only team to take a set from the Indians during pool play, both finishing 7-1, but could not repeat that effort Thursday night.

Jackson is once again SEMO Conference Tournament Champions for a fourth consecutive year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.