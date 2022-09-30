Jackson native and author discusses latest book, upcoming projects

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson native and author is back in town for homecoming and sat down with us on The Breakfast Show TOO to talk about his book and upcoming projects.

Eric Dahl works in Nashville, Tenn. and spends his time interviewing some of the biggest musicians in the country.

He is known for finding B.B. King’s original guitar, Lucille, which had been stolen.

Dahl wrote about the experience in his book, B.B. King’s Lucille and the Loves Before Her.

His next book will be about Jerry Reed.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.