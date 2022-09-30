Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.

IDPH officials also announced that another 137,000 Illinoisans received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot in the past week. The department noted that 493,000 people in the state have been boosted with the recently approved vaccine since the start of the month.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said it is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans taking advantage of the added protection offered by the new booster shots. While COVID cases are down, Vohra said people can’t let their guard down.

“As we head into fall and face a potential surge in new cases, I urge everyone who is eligible to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy to get the updated booster and their flu shot,” Dr. Vohra said. “These vaccines are especially important for those most vulnerable to severe illness, such as those individuals over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.”

The state’s daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level IDPH has reported since February, during the major Omicron surge. IDPH officials reported an average of more than 19,000 doses of the bivalent vaccines were given across the state each day during the past week. The department said that is more than double the daily average for all vaccinations throughout most of the summer.

“Among the total eligible population, those 12 and older, about 4.4 percent have received the new booster,” stated IDPH spokesman Michael Claffey. “The rate is higher among those 65 and older, at 10 percent of the Illinois population.”

The Moderna bivalent vaccine single dose booster is authorized for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for people 12 and older.

23,592 vaccines were given over the last 24 hours. 85.7% of Illinoisans 12 and older have received at least one shot. 77.6% of those people are fully vaccinated. The 7-day rolling average for shots given is 23,457.

IDPH reported another 64 COVID-19 deaths over the past week. IDPH said 35,011 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started.

IDPH reported 2,101 new confirmed and probable cases and 12 deaths on Friday. The case rate 7-day average is now 86 per 100,000 people.

899 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois. 130 people are in the ICU and 31 of those patients are on ventilators.

Counties listed at the medium community level include Carroll, Lake, and Whiteside in Northern Illinois. Champaign, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Ford, Fulton, Henderson, Marshall, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties across Central Illinois were labeled at medium risk as well. Meanwhile, counties listed at the medium community level across Southern Illinois include Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, and Union.

Elderly or immunocompromised people living in areas labeled at medium-level risk for COVID-19 should wear masks in indoor places as well. The CDC said those individuals should be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and get a second booster shot if eligible.

IDPH data indicated that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for people who are up to date on their vaccinations.

The state continues to work with pharmacies and healthcare providers to increase the inventory of various FDA-authorized treatments. IDPH reported there are over 1,200 treatment locations across the state, including all major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.