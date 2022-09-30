Heartland Football Friday 9/30

(KFVS) - It’s Week 7 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: New Madrid County Central at Kennett.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 30:

Missouri

NMCC at Kennett (Game of the Week)

Kelly at Scott City

Portageville at Chaffee

Jackson at Sikeston

Malden at East Prairie

Charleston at Hayti

Dexter at Caruthersville

Fox at Poplar Bluff

Illinois

Nashville at Carterville

Pickneyville at Anna-Jonesboro

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

