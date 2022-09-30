Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 9/30

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: New Madrid County Central at Kennett.
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 7 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: New Madrid County Central at Kennett.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 30:

Missouri

  • NMCC at Kennett (Game of the Week)
  • Kelly at Scott City
  • Portageville at Chaffee
  • Jackson at Sikeston
  • Malden at East Prairie
  • Charleston at Hayti
  • Dexter at Caruthersville
  • Fox at Poplar Bluff

Illinois

  • Nashville at Carterville
  • Pickneyville at Anna-Jonesboro

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!

