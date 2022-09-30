Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81.

Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week.

Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator and State Representative C.B. Embry. C.B. made a lifelong commitment to being a servant leader, driven by his faith, his family, and his love of our great Commonwealth.”

“I had the pleasure of serving with C.B. in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and I always considered him a wonderful friend, and like me, a person rooted in doing what’s right for Kentucky and its people. My prayers go out to Wanda and his entire family.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.