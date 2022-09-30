Heartland Votes

Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81

Sen. C.B. Embry (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sen. C.B. Embry (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81.

Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week.

Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator and State Representative C.B. Embry.  C.B. made a lifelong commitment to being a servant leader, driven by his faith, his family, and his love of our great Commonwealth.”

“I had the pleasure of serving with C.B. in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and I always considered him a wonderful friend, and like me, a person rooted in doing what’s right for Kentucky and its people.  My prayers go out to Wanda and his entire family.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, Aijalon Marshall, 18, and of Poplar Bluff, are being held...
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old facing murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Mendoza said they are working to double the time in which family members can file a claim from...
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza asking to change payment methods for families of fallen first responders
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
IDOT is looking to hire additional employees for the winter.
IDOT looking to hire additional employees for winter
DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day.
DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day
Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road Sunday night.
Cape Girardeau shooting investigation