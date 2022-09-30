Heartland Votes

Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, Aijalon Marshall, 18, and of Poplar Bluff, are being held...
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old facing murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years

Latest News

Authorities in Florida say they helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by extreme flood...
VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian
Carbondale Police Department released image of suspect in robbery case
Carbondale police searching for suspect in robbery investigation
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Missouri is the 5th state Troiola has visited in 22 days.
National Commander of the American Legion visits Mo.