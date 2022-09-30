First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

Heartland Votes

Pleasant but dry weather set to continue....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Pleasant but extremely dry weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.  Clear,  cool nights and mild and somewhat breezy days will stick around at least until about Tuesday.    Low humidity levels and very dry conditions will allow for a wide temperature range from morning to afternoon.  Highs will be mainly in the 70s and lows mainly in the 40s…..perhaps even some upper 30s in valley locations.

The pattern looks like it may finally start to change by late next week.  Models are now showing a little moisture moving through next Thursday with a weak front,  but the feeling is that the air will be too dry to support more than an isolated light shower or sprinkle.  A better chance of showers may arrive next weekend (10/8) as a strong upper trough approaches,  but that is a long way off, obviously.  In the meantime,  much of the Heartland has been upgraded to official moderate drought conditions.

