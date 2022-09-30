First Alert: Dry, warm weather continues

(KFVS) - Pleasant but extremely dry weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Brian Alworth says clear, cool nights and mild and somewhat breezy days will stick around at least until about Tuesday.

Low humidity levels and very dry conditions will allow for a wide temperature range from morning to afternoon.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s and lows mainly in the 40s, there will maybe even be some upper 30s in valley locations.

The pattern looks like it may finally start to change by late next week. Models are now showing a little moisture moving through next Thursday with a weak front, but the feeling is that the air will be too dry to support more than an isolated light shower or sprinkle.

There may be a better chance of showers next weekend when a strong upper trough approaches, but that could change.

In the meantime, much of the Heartland has been upgraded to official moderate drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.